Summer sun and warmth in late September the next few days

Happy Wednesday everyone! The warming trend continues! Skies have been mostly sunny today, with a few fair weather cumulus clouds scuttling across the sky, and temperatures in the mid 70F’s across the area. Winds have also been light, with dew points in the comfortable range, making it feel like a beautiful summer day.

The weather will remain more of the same the next several days, with plenty of sunshine, temperatures continuing to warm Thursday and Friday, and just a few thin cirrus clouds working their way over the Weather First area this weekend. High pressure has moved in from the west this afternoon, and will stall over the Upper Midwest for several days thanks to a blocking pattern, partially induced by Hurricane Helene.

Highs will be in the upper 70F’s Thursday, around 80F for Friday, in the upper 70F’s this weekend and into early next week. Cirrus clouds from Helene’s remnants may work their way into our area Saturday and Sunday, but these clouds will not be bringing any rain chances with them. We will stay dry, warm and comfortable, given dew points will remain in the 50F’s.

A powerful cold front arrives next Monday, knocking our temperatures down quite a bit! Highs next Tuesday may not climb above the mid 60F’s, with overnight lows in the low 40F’s! Certainly more fall like and what we typically see this time of year. With that said, summer lovers, enjoy the warmth and sunshine the next few days! Fall lovers, hold tight, cooler weather is on the horizon next week!