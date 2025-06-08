Summer struggles to break through, multiple storm chances this week

Happy Sunday everyone!

Just a reminder: an AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect for all of Southeastern Minnesota until 11:00PM tonight. Canadian wildfire smoke is present at the surface, and could cause some negative health side effects for those with Asthma, COPD, heart disease, high blood pressure etc. if exposed for long periods of time.

Smoke will clear the area this evening as sinking air behind the cold front departs to the east. Clouds will increase as well, with temperatures dropping through the 60F’s. Winds will be blustery out of the west, between 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. By morning, temperatures will drop into the lower 50F’s for most. It’s going to be a chilly night!

Low pressure will approach from the northwest tonight, with rain chances increasing dramatically as we head into the early morning hours Monday. This won’t be a long duration, heavy, rain event overall. Most locations will likely only pick up a tenth of an inch or so.

Scattered shower chances continue through the day Monday thanks to colder air aloft, and just enough instability on the backside of the low for spotty shower development. Northwesterly winds will remain blustery, between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25-30 mph at times. This, along with the cloud cover and showers, will only allow temperatures to climb into the mid-upper 60F’s! You’ll need the sweatshirt!

Low pressure departs to the east Tuesday, giving way to sunshine and more seasonable temperatures, with highs in the mid-upper 70F’s for most. Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs making it into the low-mid 80F’s…FINALLY some summer!

Now here is where the forecast becomes more complicated…

Model guidance is in good agreement that a frontal boundary will set itself up over/near the region Wednesday afternoon, through Friday night. Positioning of this frontal boundary will be key to 1.) how warm temperatures will be, and 2.) who has the best storm chances.

Storms appear likely Wednesday afternoon and evening at this point in time, with scattered showers and thunderstorms a good bet Thursday and Friday. The best chances for storms will be during the afternoon hours each day.

Storm coverage will determine what temperatures look like across the area. If storm coverage is widespread through most of the day, temperatures may struggle to reach the 70F’s. If storms are less numerous, temperatures could easily make it into the 70F’s-80F’s.

There truly is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast at this time for Wednesday-Saturday, so you’ll want to check back for the latest as the week progresses.

Either way, it will certainly be on the cooler side at times this week. High pressure ridging will likely develop next weekend, meaning a better chance for drier conditions, and more summer-like temperatures.