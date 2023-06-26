Summer shifts gears; not quite as warm this week

A northwest wind is delivering cooler air to the entire upper Midwest today, keeping temperatures below average for a nice change this Monday. There have been a few, small showers across the region, but most of us will go without seeing rain today. Starting Tuesday, we’re looking at a more seasonable trend this week with daily highs climbing back up to around 80 and slightly above the rest of this week.

There will be the occasional shower or a thunderstorm in the mix as well. Although we’re not looking at any soaking rain in the forecast, a change in the jet stream means there will at least be more periodic showers and storms. With that said, rain will be the exception and not the rule this week and through the week of the 4th of July.