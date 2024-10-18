Summer-like warmth this weekend

After a warm Friday with highs in the lower 70s, the warming trend continues into this weekend. The strong wind gusts of the last couple days will relax a bit, but winds will still gust to around 25mph Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll see a bit more cloud cover Saturday as a front approaches the area. A few showers will affect parts of Minnesota and Iowa, but will remain to our west.

High temperatures will be reaching and even exceeding 80 degrees in some locations Sunday afternoon. The warmest highs will be along and west of I-35 along with parts of north-central Iowa from Mason City to Charles City.

Rain will remain hard to come by for the time being. A few showers are possible around Tuesday night to Wednesday of next week. Even with a chance of showers, any totals will remain minor for those lucky enough to catch a few rain drops.

Cooler air arrives the middle of next week, bringing highs closer to normal Wednesday and Thursday. That will be followed by another warm-up the end of next week.