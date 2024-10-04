Summer-like warmth Saturday, cooling back down Sunday

While Friday has been a more seasonable, early October day, summer warmth makes a return in the first half of the weekend.

Winds will increase out of the south Saturday, gusting up to 40mph at times. That wind, along with a sunny sky, will warm temperatures into the lower 80s Saturday afternoon. This taste of summer won’t last very long.

A cold front will swing through the region late Saturday afternoon to early evening. Winds will shift and cooler air will move in, sticking around into the start of next week. Highs will remain in the 60s Sunday and Monday.

Along with those cooler days, we’ll have a chance to enjoy some cooler mornings as well. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s Sunday night and stay in the lower 40s Monday night.

Highs will rebound next week, gradually warming through the week and returning to around 80 degrees by Friday.