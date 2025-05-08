Summer-like warmth returns Friday, remains through Mother’s Day weekend

It’s been quite a spell of warm, sunny weather since this past Sunday, and that trend is going to continue for awhile. Not only through this weekend, but through all of next week as well.

We’ve had wall-to-wall sunshine through our Thursday, and can expect more of the same through this weekend.

Friday is going to be warmer and feeling more like June than May with highs returning to the upper 70s along with a light, southwest wind.

This weekend remains summer-like as well as highs stay in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and rise to the lower 80s on Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day will feature more of a breeze with winds around 10-20 MPH out of the south.

More humid air begins moving in through next week and it’s looking like it’ll contribute to a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms around Thursday of next week.