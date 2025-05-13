Summer-like warmth lingers through Tuesday

Tuesday will be another summer-like day as temperatures are expected to once again be well above average for the middle of May.

High pressure will remain overhead leading to a quiet day under a mainly sunny sky. A few clouds may bubble up in the heating of the day during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures are expected to again push into the middle 80s for afternoon highs. The average high this time of year is around the upper 60s. The UV Index will be high and at an 8 so sunburn can develop with about 15 minutes time if sunscreen is not applied.

There will be a light southeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.

The sky remains mostly clear through Tuesday night with temperatures expecting to drop into the lower 60s by Wednesday morning.