Summer-like warmth expected through midweek followed by rain chances, cooler into weekend

The summer-like warmth that has gripped the region the last several days will continue through the middle of the week before cooler weather arrives heading into the weekend behind a storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are once again expected to reach the middle 80s. There will be a light breeze on Tuesday with a little more a wind expected on Wednesday. Both days will offer plentiful sunshine although some afternoon clouds may bubble up in the heating of the day.

A storm system is set to slide through the area on Thursday. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the morning hours before the system’s cold front arrives during the middle-to-late afternoon hours kicking off showers and thunderstorms which will quickly race northeast into Wisconsin. There is a low-end severe threat with large hail and strong wind gusts in any stronger thunderstorm that develops. It’ll still be a warm day with high temperatures expected to push into the lower 80s.

The system will wraparound moisture on its backend leading to periods of showers on Friday and much cooler temperatures as highs will only manage the middle 60s. Any rain will come to an end Friday night setting up a quiet weekend ahead.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be near or slightly below average with afternoon highs around the middle 60s and cool night lows will be in the 40s.