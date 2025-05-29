Summer-like warmth arrives this weekend

We will be jumping into summer heading into the weekend as temperatures are expected to climb well above average as May ends and June begins.

An upper-level high pressure ridge will start to nudge into the Upper Midwest which will bring in the warmer air as temperatures are expected to surge to near or in the lower 80s on Friday and Saturday and near the middle 80s on Sunday to go along with plentiful sunshine. Night lows will be cool in the 50s.

There will be a bit more moisture in the air as dew point temperatures are expected to be around the middle-to-upper- 50s, so the humidity may be a little more noticeable.

A frontal boundary will push into the area on Saturday which may pop a few isolated showers or thunderstorms during the peak heating of the day during the afternoon and early evening hours, but they’ll be few and far between and most will stay dry.

The warmth is expected to carry over into next week.