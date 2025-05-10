Summer-like warmth arrives Sunday

It will feel more like summer than spring across the region as we head into Mother’s Day Sunday, with warmer temperatures and plenty of sun on tap.

High pressure will maintain control across the Upper Midwest tonight and into Sunday, allowing for a clear, starry sky Saturday night. Would be a great night to observe the Northern Lights, except Northern Lights activity will remain well to our north in all likelihood.

A southerly breeze kicks in later on in the night, ranging from 5 to 10 mph, with an occasional gust up to 15 mph or so. Temperatures will only drop into the low 50F’s for most locations, making for a mild night.

Skies remain clear going into Sunday, with plenty of sunshine lasting through the entire day. Southerly winds will increase slightly in intensity going into the afternoon, ranging between 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible.

These southerly winds will aid in transporting warmer temperatures into the region, resulting in highs climbing into the low to mid 80F’s across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Sunday afternoon.

Dew points will remain in the upper 40F’s to lower 50F’s, so there will not be much humidity to contend with by any means. Overall, Mother’s Day is shaping up to be a great day to spend outdoors and enjoy the abundant sunshine!