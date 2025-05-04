Summer-like temperatures this week, very quiet and dry

Happy Sunday everyone!

Temperatures have soared into the 70F’s across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, under a sunny sky, with light winds out of the north. It’s been a perfect summer day in May, with plenty more of it on the way.

The Omega Block maintains control of our weather through Tuesday. Skies remain clear through tonight, with light winds allowing for temperatures to drop into the mid 40F’s. Monday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s. An upper level low over Indiana will creep closer to the region, hindering temperatures slightly. We could also see a few passing clouds, especially during the afternoon.

Temperatures only drop into the upper 40F’s Monday night into Tuesday, under a mainly clear sky, with relatively light winds. High temperatures Tuesday climb back into the mid to upper 70F’s across the region, under a mostly sunny sky.

The Omega Block pattern begins to break down going into Wednesday, allowing for a cold front to sweep through the area. This, combined with fragments of upper level energy being swung west from over Indiana, may be just enough of a forcing mechanism to kick of a stray shower or thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon/evening. Dry air will certainly hinder any widespread activity, but it is worth a note.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday take a slight hit, with Thursday being the coolest day of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 70F’s Wednesday, and in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s Thursday.

Sunshine will carry us through next weekend as high pressure rebuilds across the Northern Plains and Southern Canada, remaining anchored there for several days. This will keep any rainmakers away, and keep temperatures summer-like across the area, especially next weekend.

High temperatures will climb well into the 70F’s next weekend, and have a shot at reaching 80F early next week!

It’s a pretty simple forecast this week into next, with not much to talk about, that’s for sure! Have a great rest of your weekend everyone, and may the 4th be with you to those who celebrate!