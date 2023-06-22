Summer Heat Wraps Up The Week

We are going to remain well above-average in regards to our temperatures, as we wrap up the week. Look for highs in the upper 80s & possibly the lower 90s for a few locations through Saturday afternoon.

Rain chances look slim for the next two days, meaning aside from an isolated t-storm or two later on Friday, we are holding off on the better opportunity for storms & needed rain until the weekend.

Timing it out, a few late-day storms will be possible Saturday, with the more favored timeframe for storms late Saturday evening, through the overnight, & into/throughout the day on Sunday. Timing will be everything in regards to our severe threats, however, a few strong, possibly severe storms are possible Saturday into Sunday. Damaging wind, hail, & heavy rain, as well as frequent lightning will be possible.

The cold front bringing us the needed rain over the weekend will also bring us relief from the heat, as highs fall back to their normal marks in the upper 70s starting Sunday.