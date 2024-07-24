Summer heat, humidity to return next week

Temperatures will begin to climb above average with a period of warm and humid weather expected from late this weekend into next week.

A high pressure ridge which has been centered over the western half of the U.S. will begin to slowly push east with temperatures gradually warming into the weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 80s expected.

A storm system will cross the region on Monday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Behind it, another ridge will develop and expand across the central part of the country overspreading the Upper Midwest leading to warm temperatures and higher humidity.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s through the middle of the week. A few places may get close to or exceed 90°.

The warm temperatures and higher humidity will lead to heat indices (feels-like) likely soaring well into the 90s during the middle of the week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest temperatures outlook has a high probability of above average temperatures as the month of August begins.