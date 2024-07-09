Summer heat, humidity to increase this weekend

Summertime heat and humidity will be on the move and is expected to arrive this weekend with some of the warmest temperatures of the season so far.

Temperatures will gradually inch up during the second half of the week with highs pushing into the mid-80s.

A high pressure ridge centered over the western U.S. leading to record-breaking temperatures in that part of the country will slowly start to nudge further east this weekend bringing some of the warmer air with it.

Temperatures will push into the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday with some lower 90s possible.

Humidity will also increase as dew point temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 60s, and combined with warm temperatures will allow heat indices to push into the mid-to-upper 90s to near 100°.

A thunderstorm complex developing atop the ridge will likely develop near the U.S. and Canada border on Friday night. There is some indication it may sneak into the area on Saturday, but there is still some uncertainty on its track and evolution.

Additional thunderstorm chances are possible into early next week, but it’s still too early for exact details.