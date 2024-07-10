Summer heat, humidity arrives this weekend

A wave of summer heat and humidity will kick in for the upcoming weekend.

A high pressure ridge centered over the western United States which has brought record-breaking heat to portions of that part of the country, will slowly slide east this weekend with temperatures warming to well above average.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s on Saturday. The warm air coupled with dew point temperatures in the 60s will lead to heat indices (feels-like) in the 90s.

Sunday is expected to be warmer with high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dew point temperatures will also likely climb into the 70s leading to heat indices near or in the low 100s.

One thing that could temper the heat is clouds, and showers and thunderstorms. A thunderstorm complex developing near the U.S. and Canada border on Friday night will slide southeast and may sneak into the area on Saturday.

Another thunderstorm complex may also track into the area on Sunday, but uncertainties remain on its overall track and placement. This will get resolved as it gets closer.