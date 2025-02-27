Stronger wind and turning colder Friday, seasonably cold to start the weekend

Our mild weather honeymoon continues through Thursday, although the wind has been notably stronger than previous days this week. Still, we’ve seen plenty of sunshine and temperatures running well above average.

Clouds will increase overnight into Friday morning and winds will be even stronger, gusting up to 50mph at times. A **WIND ADVISORY** is in effect from 10am until 6pm Friday. Temperatures will remain mild through the morning into the early afternoon, and a mostly cloudy to overcast day is ahead.

A brief shower is possible Friday as a cold front pushes through southern Minnesota into north Iowa during the early afternoon. Friday’s highs will once again run above average, into the mid-40s. That high will occur around or shortly after Noon. By the mid to late-afternoon, temperatures will begin to fall and the evening is going to feel more like late February.

Saturday is going to be a chilly one, especially in comparison to this week. However, Saturday’s temperatures will be right on the mark or just slightly below average for the first day of March. We’ll also see a lot of sunshine, so it’s going to be a relatively pleasant start to the weekend.

We’ll keep the sunshine around Sunday and temperatures will make a slight rebound to the upper 30s and lower 40s from southern Minnesota to north Iowa.

Next week starts off mild again with temperatures returning to nearly 50 degrees. A storm system looks to bring rain Tuesday with a slight chance of snow behind that system on Wednesday. At this time it’s not looking to be a significant snow for the Weather First area.