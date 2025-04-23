Stronger spring storms possible early next week

We can expect some garden-variety showers and thunderstorms the rest of this week. It’s not going to be a washout, however, and we’re not looking at a setup for severe weather through Friday.

That may change early next week as the upper level winds become more favorable for a setup that could include some severe storms.

With a trough of low pressure setting up over the High Plains and a ridge of high pressure in the southeast, there will be more energy to work with. Additionally, that’s typically a setup that would bring more humid air at the surface and provide greater instability through the atmosphere.

At this time, it’s too far out for any specifics. It’s simply a setup that could bring a few stronger to severe storms locally if a handful of parameters come together. There may be too strong of a cap, and there will need to be high enough dew points, and the time of day will have to be right for it to happen.