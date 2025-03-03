Strong winter storm Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon

It’s feeling like spring to kick off the week as temperatures were in the upper 50s to lower 60s Monday afternoon. Big, wintry changes are ahead for late Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for 9pm Tuesday until 3pm Wednesday afternoon for the likelihood of heavy snow and high winds making for very difficult travel.

For Monday night into Tuesday, temperatures will remain well above average as lows remain in the mid-40s going into Tuesday morning. Occasional rain showers are possible overnight into Tuesday morning.

Rain will become more steady and widespread through Tuesday, especially in the afternoon to evening. Rainfall totals of a half inch up to an inch are possible by the time rain changes to snow.

Colder air and a stronger wind will change rain to snow Tuesday evening from 9pm to Midnight, becoming heavy rather quickly. Heavy snow will combine with a strong wind gusting up to 50mph at times Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The most concerning time frame with this coming storm system is Wednesday morning as there will be a combination of heavy snow and strong wind. Blizzard conditions are possible.

Snow will begin to taper off through Wednesday afternoon while winds will remain strong, creating blowing snow over roads, especially in wide open rural areas.

We’re back to seeing more sunshine Thursday. Winds will also back off considerably and temperatures will remain in the 30s.