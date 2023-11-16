Strong winds, warm Thursday

Thursday will be the end of the line of our stretch of nice and mild November days as much colder air will drop temperatures to near average on Friday.

Expect a partly sunny sky along with strong winds as gusts at times may approach 45-50 mph with the higher gusts likely over open and rural terrain. As a result, a **WIND ADVISORY** is in effect for the entire ABC 6 Weather First area until the evening.

The strong southerly wind will continue to drive in warm air as temperatures will climb into the 60s area wide which despite the warmth will be more than a few degrees shy of records.

A cold front will slide through Thursday night clearing the clouds and dropping temperatures into the 20s by Friday morning.