Strong winds and rain Friday, clouds linger through Saturday, then a break from the drama Sunday

The large storm system responsible for today’s thunderstorms and intense wind will still be lingering over Minnesota the next couple of days. We’re not going to see any thunderstorm activity, but a light rain is likely from Friday afternoon into the evening. It’ll be combined with a strong, gusty wind and falling temperatures into Saturday.

Clouds, cooler air and a strong breeze will linger through all of Saturday, keeping temperatures well below average.

Sunday looks to be a beautiful day with more sunshine, a lighter wind, and temperatures back into the mid-60s.

Cooler, more seasonable if not below average air will linger through the entirety of next week.