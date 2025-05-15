Strong wind and blowing dust into Thursday evening, cooler, spring weather returns Friday and sticks around

Strong wind gusts exceeding 60mph will remain possible into Thursday evening before beginning to back off overnight. Winds have been strong enough to cause tree damage and power outages as of Thursday afternoon. However, winds will be considerably lighter overnight.

Cooler air arrives Friday and the wind picks back up again with wind gusts nearing 40mph. Which isn’t as strong as Thursday’s wind, thank goodness. However, if you’ve got outdoor plans Friday evening or will be attending games, jacket weather is back and rain gear will come in handy.

Highs will drop back to the 50s Saturday, feeling more like April than May. Clouds will hold tight Friday through much of Saturday but sunshine will return Sunday and winds will be considerably lighter for a more comfortable finish to the weekend.

Another wave of low pressure will affect us next week. There is a good chance of lighter, more soaking rain from late Monday through Tuesday, possibly into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain cooler, slightly below average, through all of next week.