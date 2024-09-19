Strong to severe thunderstorms into this evening, sunny and quiet Friday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10pm for the entire Weather First area of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

As of Thursday afternoon, strong to severe thunderstorms have been moving west to east, mainly across southern Minnesota. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats.

Later tonight, skies will begin to clear as a front pushes through the area and brings drier air and more sunshine for Friday. Patchy fog will develop early Friday morning.

The week will end on a quiet note that will continue into the start of the weekend. A few, brief showers and thunderstorms will roll through southeast Minnesota late Saturday afternoon to early evening.

The chance of showers continues Sunday into Monday, but the details on that wave of low pressure are still a bit murky as to timing and placement. Temperatures will take a dip later this weekend and look to remain in the 60s for highs both Sunday and Monday. More seasonable fall temperatures continue through next week.