Strong to severe storms remain possible overnight, heavy rain at times

Most of the rest of Father’s Day is trending dry (at least before sunset). Thunderstorms are set to flare off at some time around 10PM-1AM. These storms have the potential to have large hail and strong winds. A tornado cannot be ruled out, but they are not expected. Any storms that do occur have the potential of producing heavy rainfall, upwards of 1-2″. Not all of us will get these totals though. A slight risk (2/5) for severe weather remains around and north of I-90 due to these threats.

Storms will continue into Monday and Tuesday. On the former, the severe threat is lower locally. On the latter, a slight risk has been added again around I-35 and west for more evening and overnight storms. A cold front will pass behind these storms, signaling the end of the severe weather chances.

Heat will also be a headline the next few days as temperatures for the rest of Father’s Day will remain hot. Highs will top out around 90°. Monday and Tuesday are similarly hot and muggy. Once the cold front passes, temperatures drop into the 70s and 80s the rest of the week.