Strong to severe storms into Wednesday evening, heavy rain potential through Thursday

A stationary front in north Iowa will be the focus of strong to severe thunderstorms through Wednesday evening. Heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds are the primary concerns with these storms.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10pm Wednesday evening for the southern tier of Minnesota counties and almost all of north Iowa.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday night and Thursday. With these storms will come heavy rain, and there is the potential of training thunderstorms. Meaning, there may be repeated heavy rain over the same areas, which is something we’ll keep a close eye on through tonight. This could cause some localized flash flooding. Widespread flooding is not likely.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue through Thursday. The focus for more concentrated thunderstorm activity will shift a bit depending on this first round of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will cool a bit Thursday with continued cloud cover and rain. We’ll warm up a bit again Friday before temperatures drop back to around 70 for a high on Saturday. A few, stray showers are possible this coming weekend but it’s looking to be more quiet than the rest of this week.