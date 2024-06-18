Strong thunderstorms Tuesday evening, active weather through the week

A line of storms will be moving from west to east across Minnesota and Iowa through Tuesday evening. Some of these storms will be strong to severe. You’ll see all active weather headlines here at the top of kaaltv.com as they’re in effect. Damaging wind, heavy rain, and a slight chance of a tornado or two are the primary threats. Parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa may receive another 1-2″ of rain with some isolated higher totals. We’re watching this line of storms carefully all evening.

After Midnight, a few showers and thunderstorms may linger with the best chance of rain being prior to 3am. The risk of severe weather will diminish quickly after Midnight.

Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible through Wednesday, and temperatures will be notably cooler along with lower humidity. Showers and storms will be much weaker than Tuesday’s thunderstorms, and the risk of widespread heavy rain is much lower.

An active weather pattern will persist into the weekend, with showers and thunderstorms remaining likely Thursday through Saturday. If all goes to plan, we should catch a nice break from stormy weather on Sunday and Monday.