Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday; turning cooler, less humid rest of week

The next round of showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive late Tuesday afternoon through the evening hours with the potential of some being strong-to-severe.

The majority of Tuesday will be dry, but it will be warm and humid with high temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 80s. Dew points are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s, so it definitely will feel muggy.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible sometime after 4:00 PM, however a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop further west and track into the Weather First area sometime around or after 6:00 PM.

A strong-to-severe thunderstorm is possible with strong winds and hail as the main threats. There is a small chance of a quick spin-up tornado. Therefore, Tuesday is an ALERT DAY!

Also, some areas may see some localized flooding, especially where there is saturated ground due to heavier rains that have fallen over the last couple of days.

Showers and thunderstorms will be gone early in the overnight hours with clearing by Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week will turn cooler and less humid with high temperatures hovering around average in the low-to-mid 70s and night lows in the 50s.