Strong thunderstorms possible Thursday with rain chances continuing through the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday, some of which could be strong-to-severe especially in the afternoon and evening.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday morning before ending around lunchtime. There will likely be a break for a few hours as instability develops ahead of a cold front that will pass through popping another round of showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

It’s the second round that could be severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the main threats although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Heavy downpours are also possible, but flooding should be kept at a minimum. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to end around 10:00 PM.

Friday is expected to be dry and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s before cooler weather arrives over the weekend with temperatures dropping to near average in the low-to-mid 70s.

A couple more systems will lead to rain chances over the weekend, although there will be lots of dry time.