Strong thunderstorms possible late Tuesday

The active weather pattern will continue through Tuesday as another round of showers and potentially strong thunderstorms will be possible late in the day.

The bulk of Tuesday will be dry under a partly sunny sky. It’ll be warm with high temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 80s. Dew points are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s leading to a muggy day.

A cold front will approach the area from the west with a line of showers and thunderstorms expecting to be near the I-35 corridor around or sometime after 5:00 PM. The line should be through the area by or around 10:00 PM.

The severe threat is low with the entire Weather First area in a Level 1 (of 5) low-end risk for a strong-to-severe thunderstorm. Gusty winds and hail would be the main threat. Heavy rain is also likely, however the fast-moving pace of the storms should limit any significant flooding.

Dry, less humid and cooler weather settles in the rest of the week with temperatures hovering near or slightly above average in the mid-70s.