Strong thunderstorms possible late Thursday

A frontal system will swing through the area late in the day on Thursday leading to widespread showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

The bulk of the day will be dry, but warm and humid as temperatures climb into the middle 80s. Dew point temperatures will also be quite high as they push into the lower 70s leading to heat indices (feels-like) near or in the lower 90s.

The heat and humidity will fuel showers and thunderstorms with a few possibly developing later in the afternoon ahead of the main cold front. The front will slide through during the evening hours leading to more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Weather First area in a Level 2 of 5 risk for the possibility of severe thunderstorms. Strong wind and large hail would be the main threats with a tornado not completely ruled out. Heavy downpours will also be possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down by late evening with clearing skies into Friday.