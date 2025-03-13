Strong thunderstorms late Friday, cooler, windy this weekend

A potent, spring storm system will move through the region Friday and will bring thunderstorms to northern Iowa and southern Minnesota. Some of those may be strong to severe with damaging wind being the primary threat. There is a low but non-zero chance of hail and an isolated tornado.

Otherwise, we’re in for a treat through Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures remain mild. There is a very slight chance of a shower popping up overnight, otherwise, temperatures no cooler than 50 and a partly cloudy sky are ahead.

You’ve got a chance to see the full lunar eclipse if you’re okay with missing out on some sleep. The total lunar eclipse will begin at 1:26 AM and last until 2:31 AM.

The majority of Friday will be mild and quiet until thunderstorms move northeastward through Iowa and into Minnesota Friday evening. Look for those to get started in parts of north Iowa around 6 PM -7 PM and into southern Minnesota by 7 PM – 8 PM. Brief, heavy rain is likely along with the potential of damaging wind gusts.

Be sure to stay aware of the weather Friday evening, especially if you have any outdoor plans. For most of us, we’re not going to see thunderstorms until shortly before sunset and they’ll be moving quickly..

Colder air arrives this weekend and winds will be gusty both Saturday and Sunday. A bit of snow may mix in with rain by Saturday evening.