Strong thunderstorms, heavy rain possible Monday

The week will get off to an active start as showers and thunderstorms will be likely along with the potential of strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

A stationary front will setup near the Minnesota and Iowa state line and will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms. Gulf of Mexico moisture will surge northward over the front where heavy rain will be possible especially near and north of I-90.

A few showers will be possible during the morning hours into the afternoon before becoming more likely late in the afternoon and through the night when the heaviest rains will likely occur as the system’s main energy is expected to swing through.

Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ is possible especially near and north of I-90 with amounts of 1.00″ or less further south.

There is also the potential of severe thunderstorms with large hail and gusty winds as the main threat. A tornado is also possible near and south of where the front sets up if conditions become favorable. There will likely be a “cap” in this area with warmer aloft fighting to suppress thunderstorm development. If thunderstorms break through, then severe thunderstorms with all hazards will be possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will end late overnight by Tuesday morning.

Clouds and chances for rain will keep temperatures in the 70s north of the front and I-90, whereas areas south of the front and of I-90 will likely top out in the 80s.