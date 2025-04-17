Strong t-storms possible late Thursday with cooler weekend ahead

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely late in the day and evening on Thursday which some could become strong-to-severe. Cooler weather is expected to follow heading into the weekend.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy, breezy and warm day as a southerly wind will gust up to 30-35 mph at times bringing in the warm air and moisture that will help fuel showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to push into the middle-to-upper 60s for afternoon highs.

A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the late morning and early afternoon hours, however a cold front will begin to push into the area by late afternoon and evening when the higher chances of thunderstorms will occur. A strong-to-severe thunderstorm with hail would be the main threat although strong wind gusts are also possible along with a low-end tornado chance. The timing for severe t-storms will be mainly between 5PM and Midnight.

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger overnight into Friday morning with scattered showers possible on Friday morning and afternoon as additional energy passes through. It’ll be a much cooler day with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

The weekend is expected to start cool with highs in the lower 50s on Saturday despite a mostly sunny sky. Another system looks to move into the area on Easter Sunday, however there is still uncertainty on its track, but showers are possible especially late in the day and more into Sunday night. High temperatures are expected to be around the middle 50s.

The active pattern continues into next week with a chance of showers on Monday morning and additional showers and thunderstorms possible on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm from the 50s on Monday to the 60s on Tuesday through the rest of the week.