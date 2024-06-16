Strong storms possible Saturday night through Sunday morning

The greatest threat for severe weather will be Saturday night to our southwest, but a few strong storms cannot be ruled out locally either. Hail and high winds are the top threats. With all the rain and clouds we had during the day Saturday before the evening hours, it will be difficult for us to build the energy for storms to become strong.

Regardless of how much we have to work with, rainfall could still be heavy in some communities. Some of us could very well get 1-2″ of rain (possibly even higher) by the time storms are done early on Father’s Day.