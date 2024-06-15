Strong storms possible Saturday night, more rain next week

The rain from most of the day Saturday up to this point has limited how much energy we will be able to build for storms Saturday night. We still could see a few stronger storms Saturday night, but the best chance will be to our southwest. We could, however, see rainfall in excess of 1-2″ in some communities by the time storms are gone early on Father’s Day.

For Father’s Day, a very warm, humid air mass will take over and this will continue for the next couple days afterwards. Isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out during the afternoon, but the best chance for storms will come later in the day towards sunset. Any storms that occur the rest of this weekend do have the potential to have gusty winds and hail.

Storms continue throughout next week, with at least some rain chance every day until next weekend. Heat will be a huge story as well, where highs will top out in the upper-80s and low-90s on Sunday-Tuesday. A Heat Advisory could be added for our area in the near future.