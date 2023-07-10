Strong Storms Possible Late Monday

After a calm weekend, we could see a little more turbulence to start the work week. Temperatures stay hot through this evening.

Speaking of which, we have scattered storms in the forecast. Some of these storms could become strong or even severe. Hail and high winds are the primary threats for tonight, but a tornado cannot be completely ruled out either. The window for these storms would be about 7 PM to midnight. These storms are also expected to have, at times, some heavy rainfall. Although most of us will fall short of .50″ of rainfall after this evening.

We have other opportunities for rain on and off this week; the best of them are early Wednesday and then late Thursday into early Friday. Although most of us, if not all of us, are not likely to get enough rainfall to put a dent in drought conditions.