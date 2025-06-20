Strong storms overnight into early Friday morning, then turning HOT for the weekend

It’s going to be a loud night across much of southern Minnesota and north Iowa early Friday morning. A complex of thunderstorms will be developing to our east and northeast, moving through southeast Minnesota and north-central to northeast Iowa in the early hours of Friday.

There is the potential of damaging wind gusts and hail with some of these storms, otherwise the primary threats are heavy rain and frequent lightning. Like I mentioned earlier, it could be a rude awakening before your usual wake up time Friday.

Storms will move out of the area by mid-morning Friday and sunshine returns with summer warmth Friday afternoon. We’ll keep the sunshine around this weekend and will add heat and humidity to the mix. The heat index will rise to 100°-105° both Saturday and Sunday and Extreme Heat headlines are in effect for the weekend.