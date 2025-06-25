Strong storms, heavy rain likely Wednesday through Thursday

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are on the way for both Wednesday and Thursday. The setup is ripe for heavy rain with abundant moisture, a relatively stationary front in the area, and waves of low pressure moving overhead from the southwest.

It’s a classic “ring of fire” setup with a ridge of high pressure to our southeast, Gulf moisture moving in from the south, and upper level winds kicking waves our way from the southwest. Any thunderstorms that develop and move through southern Minnesota and north Iowa will be very efficient rainmakers. Rainfall totals will be adding up quickly and easily from these thunderstorms.

Unfortunately, there will be multiple waves of storms over a couple of days. We’ll be keeping a very close eye on any specific areas that receive repeated, heavy rainfall as flash flooding could occur quickly if and when that does happen. Guidance continues to show the potential of up to 5″ of rain, possibly more in some isolated locations. Amounts that high do not look to be widespread.