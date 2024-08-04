Strong storms, areas of heavy rain Monday

A more active Monday is in front of us with the potential of some strong thunderstorms and heavy rain. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late Sunday and early Monday morning. This initial activity won’t be too strong. Greater instability will develop in the atmosphere Monday and a wave of low pressure will be swinging through Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will vary from southern Minnesota to northern Iowa Monday afternoon. Areas north of I-90 will stay in the 70s while parts of northern Iowa will see highs reach the mid to upper 80s. The highest risk of severe weather Monday will be south of I-90, while the more likely area for prolonged and heavier rain will be along and north of Highway 14.

After Monday’s round of showers and thunderstorms, cooler, drier weather is ahead for the rest of the coming week. There is a slight chance of a few showers late Wednesday, otherwise our rain chances are looking slim after Monday.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-70s across the area from Tuesday through this coming weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.