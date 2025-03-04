Strong storm to bring rain, snow and wind with blizzard conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday

A very strong late-season storm system will bring rain, snow and strong winds to the Weather First area Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A few showers will be possible from Tuesday morning into the afternoon with rain likely late in the afternoon into the evening hours. High temperatures on Tuesday will be mild in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rain will change to snow likely sometime late Tuesday evening in the 9PM to Midnight timeframe or after.

Heavy snowfall with rates of 1″/per hour is possible overnight into Wednesday morning. The wind will also ramp up with gusts of 40-50 mph leading to blowing snow, low visibility and blizzard conditions. Travel will be dangerous. Therefore, a **BLIZZARD WARNING** is in effect for the entire Weather First area from Tuesday night until mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

Snow, heavy at times, and blizzard conditions will continue into Wednesday morning likely impacting the morning commute. Snow will begin to taper off into the afternoon hours. Total accumulations of 5-9″ (isolated higher) is possible for much of the area with 2-5″ across portions of northeast Iowa.

Wednesday will be a cold day with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The wind will gradually ease late in the afternoon and evening.

The rest of the week into the weekend will be quiet with plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will hover around or slightly above average in the middle-to-upper 30s.