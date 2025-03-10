Strong storm to bring gusty winds, precipitation later this week into the weekend

A strong storm system will track into the region on Friday and into the upcoming weekend bringing precipitation and gusty winds.

The storm will approach on Friday as warm air and Gulf moisture surge northward thanks to a gusty wind that will ramp up on Friday with temperatures soaring to near 70° for highs.

While most of Friday should be dry, a few showers and even thunderstorms will be possible late in the day and during the evening hours before becoming more widespread on Friday night into Saturday. The severe weather threat remains low, but will have to be watched especially if any daytime instability can develop along with the timing of the system.

The storm will pass to the northeast of the area wrapping around colder air with rain possibly changing to snow on Saturday. It’s still too early for specifics on if the area will see any snow accumulation as the track of the system continues to wobble. Details will become clearer in the days ahead.

Cold air behind the system will lead to high temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and 30s likely on Sunday.