Strong storm expected on Friday into the weekend

A strong storm system will track into the region on Friday and into the upcoming weekend bringing precipitation and gusty winds.

The storm will approach on Friday as warm air and Gulf moisture surge northward thanks to a gusty wind that will ramp up on Friday with temperatures soaring to near or in the lower 70s for highs.

While most of Friday should be dry, a few showers and even thunderstorms will be possible late in the day and during the evening hours before becoming more widespread on Friday night into Saturday. There is the possibility of a strong or severe thunderstorm, but that threat is conditional and dependent on how much instability can develop during daytime heating to allow those stronger thunderstorms to develop.

The storm will pass to the northeast of the area wrapping around colder air with rain possibly changing to snow on Saturday. It’s possible for some snow accumulation, but It’s still too early for specifics as the track of the system continues to wobble. Details will become clearer in the days ahead.

Cold air behind the system will lead to high temperatures in the 40s early on Saturday with falling temperatures throughout the day. Highs on Sunday will likely stay in the 30s.