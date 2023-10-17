Stretch of mild, fall weather continues

We’ve had the opportunity to enjoy a lot of sunshine and comfortably mild air this Tuesday, and the only major change for Wednesday is more cloud cover. A front moves through Wednesday, bringing a few extra clouds and showers with it but not much cold air. Temperatures will once again top out in the low to mid-60s Wednesday as warm air continues to be drawn into the region ahead of a weak storm system. There will be some scattered shower activity Wednesday but nothing too heavy will come out of this system.

Winds will shift behind that front Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will dip back to the 50s for highs Thursday, still running very close to if not slightly above average in the afternoon. The only shot at rain for us in the next 7 days is with Wednesday’s system, and I expect rainfall totals to stay below a tenth of an inch. For the end of the week and weekend, comfortably mild weather continues with temperatures running close to the norm for this time of year.