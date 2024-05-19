Stormy start to the work week, watch out Tuesday evening

If you thought we got a lot of rain these last few weeks, I would not blame you given the lack of rain we had last year and the lack of snow this Winter. However, this upcoming week is trending to be a big week for storms and rainfall.

From Sunday evening all the way through Wednesday morning, we have a non-zero percent chance for rain (with a good amount of that stretch featuring rainfall chances above 50 percent). In addition, we have a couple opportunities for severe weather, one of which will warrant an Alert Day.

Thunderstorms arrive later in the day Sunday. They will be leftovers of what occurs out southwest of us, but will not pose nearly the strength that storms did down south. Even on Monday, odds for severe weather are very low; although, it cannot be completely ruled out. All of us are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. If we end up with severe weather Monday, it would be due to large hail or gusty winds.

Tuesday evening is the big one. This is trending to be our biggest opportunity we have had for severe weather so far this year. All threats are possible, and the majority of us are under an enhanced risk (3/5) for severe weather. Due to the extent of the risk for severe weather, an ALERT DAY has been added for Tuesday evening. Make sure to have multiple ways to get updates for severe weather Tuesday night.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s the next couple days before a cold front ushers in a cooler day Wednesday. By next weekend, we have another chance for rain Friday into Saturday.