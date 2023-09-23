Stormy Saturday afternoon & evening

Happy First day of Fall everyone!! What a way to start out the new season. We already had a wave of thunderstorms this morning. There are more in the forecast for Saturday afternoon. They have the potential to be strong to severe, with the greatest risk for strong to severe storms being along and west of I-35. The ideal window for any severe weather is about 3-8 PM, but you’ll want to stay updated all evening for any warnings that come out. Hail and high winds are top threats, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out either. Storms will become more cellular as the night goes along (as opposed to being a line of thunderstorms).

After Saturday, we still have some showers and weaker thunderstorms possible early on Sunday and then late Sunday into Monday morning. The center of low pressure will slow to our west, and we are expected to be in just close enough proximity to get some more activity. Although, any rain after Saturday is not expected to be nearly as widespread as what we got Friday and are in line for Saturday.

Temperatures are in the upper-60s the next several days after Saturday. A cold front will pass, and that will usher in more Fall-like weather. We’ll warm back up by next weekend some, but we’ll be lucky to hit 80°F as of now.