Storms still expected Monday morning

Some of us will get rain Sunday afternoon and evening, but the more widespread storms are expected overnight and on the Monday morning commute. Rainfall totals are still expected to vary from up around an inch to barely anything at all. The highest totals are most likely to occur up around Highway 14, but a southerly shift of the thunderstorms or some extra development could change that entirely.

By noon on Monday, we are done with rain and clearing up. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather due to an isolated risk for strong winds or large hail, but odds are severe weather stays west. The most we could get out of this is a warning where we BARELY reach the minimum 58 MPH winds or 1″ hail (but do not count on this occurring).