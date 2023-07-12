Storms Rumble Through, 70s Stay Put Wednesday
We are tracking two rounds of storms for Wednesday, one in the morning & one in the evening. The earlier storms are more likely to be strong & more numerous in coverage compared to the evening potential. The early storms however do look to clear out as we are starting up our outside events Wednesday, but that evening opportunity may put a damper on a few of these. Highs are going to be back in the middle to upper 70s, with humidity increasing throughout the day, making it feel a bit sticky at times.