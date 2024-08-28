Storms return Thursday, with cooler and drier weather in sight

Good afternoon folks! It’s been a warmer day out there across the Weather First area, with higher dew points still making it feel a bit soupy out there. There is cooler weather in sight, but we have to get through a chance of storms first.

It will be a mild night, in the mid 60F’s under partly cloudy skies. Maybe a shower or two for our Iowa counties later tonight toward daybreak, but nothing widespread or significant. The better chance for rain arrives tomorrow late afternoon through the evening hours. A long awaited cold front rushes through the area, bringing with it a line of showers and storms.

Some storms may be severe tomorrow evening, with damaging winds and flash flooding being the main concerns. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but most places will likely see rain tomorrow evening. Storms exit the area toward midnight, and shower chances diminish by daybreak Friday.

In the wake of the cold front, boy will it feel different around here! Much less humid, cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine to go around! Friday and Saturday highs will be around 80F, more clouds around for Friday, more sunshine for Saturday. It cools down some more for Sunday, with highs in the low 70F’s across most of the area. Dew points during this time are only expected to be in the mid 50F’s to 60Fat most. Very comfortable compared to what they have been lately! Best of all…plenty of sun this weekend.

We begin September with highs in the low to mid 70F’s next week, warming back up to around 80F by midweek. Otherwise no rain chances next week and pleasant weather overall. With how humid it has been as of late, I’m sure we could all use some cooler and less humid weather!