Storms return to southeast MN and north IA Monday

After a beautiful ending to June, we will see things change as we enter the month of July on Monday.

Clouds will build into the area Monday morning and afternoon as high pressure exits the area.

A few storms may develop late afternoon into the evening hours; however, the greatest storm threat appears to be late Monday into early Tuesday morning.

A Marginal risk of severe weather is in place for these storms. While widespread severe weather is not likely, a few storms could be locally strong to severe with unneeded heavy rains, gusty winds, and small hail the primary threats.