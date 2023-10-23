Storms possible Tuesday, more rain later this week

There will be multiple chances for rain this week including thunderstorms especially on Tuesday.

A warm front will lift north through the area on Tuesday sending temperatures into the 70s and fairly close to record highs for the date.

Southerly winds will also transport moisture northward fueling the chance for showers and thunderstorms as another wave of energy passes through. The first round will arrive late Monday night lasting into early Tuesday.

Another round is possible later in the afternoon and early evening hours. If the atmosphere can generate enough instability and we see some sunshine, there is the chance of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm with large hail the main threat, however widespread severe weather is not expected.

Most of Wednesday will be dry with additional rain arriving Wednesday night lasting through Thursday as a stronger system arrives. Heavy rainfall is possible with this next wave.

Rain will end by early Friday with dry, but chilly weather expected heading into the weekend.

Another system arrives Saturday night into Sunday bringing more rain and with colder temperatures it’s possible some snowflakes may mix in at times.