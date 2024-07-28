Storms possible Sunday night into Monday, chance of severe storms remains low

We have been gifted with relatively quiet weather over the last several days thanks to high pressure in the area. This quiet pattern is on its way out for portions of this week, however.

The first chance of storms arrives late Sunday night into early Monday morning. A complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop across central Minnesota and gradually work their way southeastward through Sunday night.

Regarding severe weather, the best chance for damaging winds and some large hail will be primarily west of I-35, but a few severe storms as far east as Rochester cannot be ruled out entirely.

Storm chances continue through Monday afternoon, but chances are on the lower end for now. Will have to wait and see if we can get enough sunshine to destabilize the atmosphere enough for additional storm development.

The Storm Prediction Center keeps us in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather through Monday, with large hail and damaging winds being the main concerns.

The next chance of storms arrives Wednesday and continues into Thursday morning. Too far out to speculate if there will be a severe weather chance with these storms at this time. It is also too early to speculate where these storms will track and at what times.

With the storm chances this week, there are certainly no guarantees on timing and track, but the storms will not last all day. There will be plenty of dry time in between rounds for those of you who would like to enjoy the heat and humidity this week!